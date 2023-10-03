News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Retired minister's "alter ego" clown leaves Portchester congregation in stitches

It was a church service like no other as an “alter ego” clown appeared to leave the congregation in stitches.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Retired Methodist minister Dr Malcolm Rothwell transformed into a clown called Zeno as he took the Harvest Festival service at Portchester Methodist Church last month to celebrate his 80th birthday.

READ NOW: Broadcaster’s painting of city landmark

The theme for the festival service was “Holy Fools” with Zeno a tramp clown trying to be a gentleman. Revd Dr Rothwell, who lives in Portchester, said: “It was a very different kind of service. Not only was it Harvest Festival but a clown called Zeno appeared, which is my alter ego. When Zeno appears anything can happen.

Pictured is: Rev. Dr. Malcolm Rothwell as Zeno the hobby clown Picture: Keith Woodland (170921-46)Pictured is: Rev. Dr. Malcolm Rothwell as Zeno the hobby clown Picture: Keith Woodland (170921-46)
Pictured is: Rev. Dr. Malcolm Rothwell as Zeno the hobby clown Picture: Keith Woodland (170921-46)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Zeno is a tramp clown trying to be a gentleman. During the service I did some of my tricks such as putting a pin in a balloon without it popping. I also got my water pistol out.

“I took the service which just happened to be on my birthday so it felt like the right thing to do. I had good feedback from people. It was a good laugh.

“The whole idea is that clowns feel vulnerable and scared and it can be the same if you are trying to be a Christian. It’s like a metaphor.”

The retired minister, who used to regularly preach in Petersfield until he was 65 but still occasionally takes services, was also well supported by 31 members of his family. “My grandchildren took part and did a reading. We had a good time and then went to a restaurant in Fareham,” he said. “It was a nice day.”

Revd Dr Rothwell has also written a book called Sense and Nonsense: Conversations with a Clown about Spiritual Things.

Related topics:Portchester