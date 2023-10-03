Retired minister's "alter ego" clown leaves Portchester congregation in stitches
Retired Methodist minister Dr Malcolm Rothwell transformed into a clown called Zeno as he took the Harvest Festival service at Portchester Methodist Church last month to celebrate his 80th birthday.
The theme for the festival service was “Holy Fools” with Zeno a tramp clown trying to be a gentleman. Revd Dr Rothwell, who lives in Portchester, said: “It was a very different kind of service. Not only was it Harvest Festival but a clown called Zeno appeared, which is my alter ego. When Zeno appears anything can happen.
“Zeno is a tramp clown trying to be a gentleman. During the service I did some of my tricks such as putting a pin in a balloon without it popping. I also got my water pistol out.
“I took the service which just happened to be on my birthday so it felt like the right thing to do. I had good feedback from people. It was a good laugh.
“The whole idea is that clowns feel vulnerable and scared and it can be the same if you are trying to be a Christian. It’s like a metaphor.”
The retired minister, who used to regularly preach in Petersfield until he was 65 but still occasionally takes services, was also well supported by 31 members of his family. “My grandchildren took part and did a reading. We had a good time and then went to a restaurant in Fareham,” he said. “It was a nice day.”
Revd Dr Rothwell has also written a book called Sense and Nonsense: Conversations with a Clown about Spiritual Things.