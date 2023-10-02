News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Television presenter and comedian Timmy Mallet captures Portsmouth landmark Spinnaker Tower in watercolour painting

Broadcaster and 1980s children’s entertainer Timmy Mallet painted a Portsmouth landmark during a recent visit to the city.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The comic and keen painter, known for presenting programmes like TV-am and Wacaday as well as for his iconic foam mallet, is advertising prints of the watercolour artwork – a painting of Spinnaker Tower – on his “Mallet’s Palette” website.

NOW READ: Pictures show rubble scattered across pavement after house facade crumbles

An accompanying caption reads: “Down by Spice Island on Gunwharf Quay is a great spot to watch the sun go down and the lights come on the gleaming tower.”

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 67-year-old also recently shared a video on his TikTok channel in which he steps inside the tower and discusses local history. Copies of his painting – entitled “Spinnaker evening”, are priced between £145 and £495.

Mallet’s previous visits to Portsmouth have included celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Great South Run in 2019, during which he said it is “always a pleasure” to come to the city.

Related topics:Portsmouth