The comic and keen painter, known for presenting programmes like TV-am and Wacaday as well as for his iconic foam mallet, is advertising prints of the watercolour artwork – a painting of Spinnaker Tower – on his “Mallet’s Palette” website.

An accompanying caption reads: “Down by Spice Island on Gunwharf Quay is a great spot to watch the sun go down and the lights come on the gleaming tower.”

The 67-year-old also recently shared a video on his TikTok channel in which he steps inside the tower and discusses local history. Copies of his painting – entitled “Spinnaker evening”, are priced between £145 and £495.