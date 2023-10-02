Television presenter and comedian Timmy Mallet captures Portsmouth landmark Spinnaker Tower in watercolour painting
The comic and keen painter, known for presenting programmes like TV-am and Wacaday as well as for his iconic foam mallet, is advertising prints of the watercolour artwork – a painting of Spinnaker Tower – on his “Mallet’s Palette” website.
An accompanying caption reads: “Down by Spice Island on Gunwharf Quay is a great spot to watch the sun go down and the lights come on the gleaming tower.”
The 67-year-old also recently shared a video on his TikTok channel in which he steps inside the tower and discusses local history. Copies of his painting – entitled “Spinnaker evening”, are priced between £145 and £495.
Mallet’s previous visits to Portsmouth have included celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Great South Run in 2019, during which he said it is “always a pleasure” to come to the city.