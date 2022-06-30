Nancy Dazley, from Cosham, handed over a cheque of £850 to the Rowans Hospice on Wednesday this week, with another £200 donated to Wessex Cancer Trust following a fundraiser organised to celebrate her birthday, on June 10.

Nancy celebrated her 70th birthday with a charity variety show at Portsmouth Deaf Centre in Arundel Street, alongside 80 of her family and friends who came in support.

Nancy said: ‘My late husband was here for four nights before he passed away peacefully, so I wanted to raise some money for them.

Nancy Dazley's fundraiser at the Portsmouth Deaf Centre organised to celebrate her birthday and raise money for the Rowans Hospice, on June 10.

‘I told my friends I don’t want any presents, I just want you to buy the raffle and the ticket.’

Nancy lost her husband, Bill Dazley, in November 2017 to pancreatic cancer as he spent his final four nights at the palliative care charity with her by his side.

‘It was very fast, by the time they found it was too late to do anything. From the time they found the lump, it was only seven weeks before he passed away.’

Nancy Dazley and Ally Calver at the fundraiser at the Portsmouth Deaf Centre organised to celebrate Nancy's birthday and raise money for the Rowans Hospice, on June 10.

The local community rallied round Nancy in her efforts to organise a fundraiser for the hospice, with friend and retired chef, Margaret Martin, providing food for all 80 guests, donated raffle prizes raising around £200 and the Portsmouth Deaf Centre providing hire of the hall for half the usual cost.

Sue Edmonds also performed at the fundraiser along with her choir, Sing For Life, funded by Wessex Cancer Trust who support those living with the condition as well as Sarah Jeerling with Nancy’s own choir, Howlers from Havelock Community Centre in Southsea.

Nancy was also supported by a local group of which she is a part of, the Red Hat Ladies, who attended and took part in the various games on offer.

Ally Calver, fundraising manager for Rowans, also attended the event and gave a talk about the hospice.