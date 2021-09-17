Rob Moriarty set himself the mammoth retirement challenge of climbing all 282 Scottish Munros to raise funds for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA).

To date, 23 Munros (a Scottish mountain over 3,000 feet) have been successfully scaled during the months of June, July and August.

Now Rob will wait until 2022 to continue his climbs.

Rob Moriarty at the summit of Ben Chonzie

The 65-year-old retired heavy goods driver said: ‘Considering the number of unknowns going into this project, a first year tally of 23 in a total of eight weeks in Scotland is extremely satisfying.

‘It has given me a huge insight into some of the obstacles I will encounter and knowledge on how to overcome them.

‘I am looking forward to the next period in Scotland with more excitement this time than trepidation.’

A number of Munros were tackled during the first week of the 2021 leg of the challenge: Ben Lomond, Ben Vorlich from Loch Lomond, Ben Vane, a different Ben Vorlich from Loch Earn, and Stuc a’Chroin.

Rob climbed three more over the following ten days - Beinn Bhuidhe, Ben Chonzie and Geal Charn - bringing the total to eight for June.

In July, Rob and wife Lorraine took a holiday on the Isle of Mull, where he climbed Ben More, the only Munro on the island.

Camping near Crianlarich at the northern tip of Loch Lomond followed, with Rob completing another five Munros: Beinn Chabhair, another Ben More, Stob Binnein, An Casteal and Beinn a’Chroin.

The final week in July saw two days where Rob climbed two Munros on each day.

Beinn Tulaichean and Cruach Ardrain were the first two, with Beinn Narnain and Beinn Ime being Rob’s final two for July.

Ten days were spent in August in the far north near Ullapool, adding another five to the list: Beinn Dearg, Cona’ Mheall, Meall nan Ceapraichean, Eididh nan Clach Geala, and Ben Wyvis.

Rob was honoured to be accompanied by former service personnel, an ex-submariner and an RAF officer, during these last two weeks.

So far, he has raised £1,444 for SSAFA during the first year of his challenge.

