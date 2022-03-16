Hayling Voluntary Services officially opened its new premises at 27 Elm Grove in Mengham yesterday (March 14).

The organisation, which aims to make a difference to the lives of people on Hayling Island by helping with transport to appointments and by hosting support groups, needed more space than it currently had at The Health Centre in Elm Grove and volunteers began looking for a base for the charity shop.

Volunteers with Jessie and Woody.

Pat Horder, vice chair of the organisation, said: ‘Two weeks of frantic building and donation requesting led to our official opening by local businessman Trevor Slydell, of Hayden Vehicle Rentals.

‘Trevor has been an invaluable supporter of ours for many years, for which we are very grateful, and is a trustee of our new charity.

‘He is also a member of the Businessmen’s Club who have been most supportive of our efforts.

‘Gary Slydell of Cards for Occasions has helped us by holding raffles for HVS and we thank him heartily.’

Trevor Slydell with Woody and Jessie.

The opening ceremony was a success, with support shown by local people and drivers passing by in their vehicles.

Pat added: ‘We had a visit from Woody and Jessie from ‘Toy Story’ who delighted the children and adults alike.

‘Donations for the opening were received from Ruby’s, Marianne New, and Home Instead, and we wish to send them our thanks.

‘We also would like to thank our group of volunteer drivers who do such a fantastic job taking clients to and from their medical appointments, and our shop helpers for offering their services.

Inside the charity shop.

‘Finally, we would like to thank the Health Centre for putting up with us for all those years, and those kind members of the public who have supported us and donated so many lovely items.

‘You are all marvellous, and long may the spirit of kindness and generosity continue.’

As well as offering transport to medical appointments, Hayling Voluntary Services aims to get resident socialising while supporting elderly and vulnerable people.

The shop’s opening hours is 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm Saturday.

Good quality donations are welcome, and drivers and shop helpers are needed.

Telephone 02392 464730.

