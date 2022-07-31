Rishi Sunak visited MP Damian Hinds and farm owner Tim Graham at an event at Manor Farm, in Ropley near Winchester, Hampshire, and then Fontwell Park Race Course, in West Sussex, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister.
It comes as the former chancellor has vowed to slash the number of empty shops on Britain’s high streets and crack down on graffiti and littering.The MP said would allow local authorities to double the fine for littering and graffiti and consider lowering the damage threshold for offenders to be jailed.
Mr Sunak would strengthen orders that allow police to disperse people behaving anti-socially, and extend the powers to apply to types of behaviour rather than just a location.
He would also seek to reduce regulations around farmers markets, make local authorities assess social value when considering the location of public services, and protect access to cash points.Mr Sunak said: “I want to slash the number of empty shops by 2025 and make sure that they are turned into thriving local assets, supporting skills, local businesses, economies and creating jobs. They will be joined by vital public services – like police stations and job centres.“I’ll also support covered markets and farmers markets, making it as easy as possible for them to trade on our high streets and sell their fantastic produce to local people.