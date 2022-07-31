Rishi Sunak arriving to speak at an event at Manor Farm, in Ropley near Winchester, Hampshire, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Press Association Picture.

Rishi Sunak visited MP Damian Hinds and farm owner Tim Graham at an event at Manor Farm, in Ropley near Winchester, Hampshire, and then Fontwell Park Race Course, in West Sussex, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister.

It comes as the former chancellor has vowed to slash the number of empty shops on Britain’s high streets and crack down on graffiti and littering.The MP said would allow local authorities to double the fine for littering and graffiti and consider lowering the damage threshold for offenders to be jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rishi Sunak meeting Tory members at Fontwell Park racecourse as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Press Association Picture.

Mr Sunak would strengthen orders that allow police to disperse people behaving anti-socially, and extend the powers to apply to types of behaviour rather than just a location.