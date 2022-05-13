RNLI lifeboat goes to aid of sea-sick crew in The Solent

An RNLI lifeboat heads out to sea

A Force 6 wind against tide led to Cowes RNLI lifeboat going to the aid today, Friday 13, of a 35-foot yacht on which three of the four men aboard were suffering from severe sea-sickness.

A radio call for help came as the skipper sailed from mid-Solent to the relative shelter of Osborne Bay on the Isle of Wight after failing to start his engine.

The lifeboat launched at 3.50pm, and on arrival at the scene a lifeboat crew member went aboard and gave out seasick tablets.

The yacht was towed to Trinity Landing at Cowes, where coastguards were waiting to give the sick crew-men further attention.