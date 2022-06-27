The lifeboat, based in Cowes, was launched yesterday at 8.10pm, after the RNLI received reports about the troubled vessel.

An initial search for the 20ft boat, between Cowes and Calshot, proved fruitless.

Portsmouth lifeboat station. Picture: RNLI/Nicholas Leach.

Volunteers radioed passing vessels, including a cruise ship, for help.

It was later reported the boat was near the entrance of the River Hamble.

RNLI crews spotted it travelling at three to four knots.

Two passengers, out of the four men and women on board, were soaking wet – having previously fallen overboard.

A man and woman were taken to the slipway on the River Itchen, with the speed boat being towed to a boat-trailer.

An RNLI statement said: ‘Reports of a drifting and smoking 20ft speed boat carrying four people without lifejackets led to the launching of Cowes RNLI lifeboat.’