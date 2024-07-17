Road closed after crash this morning close to M3 at Winchester

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:02 BST
A road has been closed after a crash this morning close to the M3.

The incident happened near Winchester on the A31.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A31 Alresford Road Westbound from Rodfield Lane to Itchen Abbas turn off.”

