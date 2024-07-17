Road closed after crash this morning close to M3 at Winchester
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A road has been closed after a crash this morning close to the M3.
The incident happened near Winchester on the A31.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A31 Alresford Road Westbound from Rodfield Lane to Itchen Abbas turn off.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.