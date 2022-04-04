Road closed in both directions causing delays for drivers after Petersfield crash
A ROAD has been closed in both directions after a crash this afternoon.
By Steve Deeks
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:38 pm
The incident happened on the B2070 in Petersfield between Barentin Way and Tor Way.
Travel service Romanse has reported there are short delays on the B2070 which runs parallel to the A3.
The crash happened a short time before 3pm.
