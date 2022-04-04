The video shows the driver of a Discovery car slowing down to cross from the left hand lane on the A27 to reach the lane for the Farlington exit for Portsmouth, just before the A27 becomes the M27.

The Highway Code says that if an area is marked with chevrons and bordered by solid white lines, drivers must not enter it except in an emergency.

Fortunately, the driver behind the Discovery responded quickly, breaking to prevent an accident - before sounding the horn.

A still from the video. Picture released by Hampshire Roads Policing Unit

A child’s voice in the car with the dashcam can be heard shouting: ‘That’s why we need seat belts!’

In a tweet with the hashtag #TheCameraNeverLies Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘If only the driver of this Discovery was as sensible as the young passenger in the camera car they would have been paying attention and planning ahead.

‘Could have been far worse. Driver accepted education at their own expense rather than face court.’

