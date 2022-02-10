Road works set to tackle dangerous drivers rushing around near Albert Road in Southsea
ROAD improvements in a busy city road are planned in a bid to tackle dangerous drivers.
The junction between Albert Road and Fawcett Road, in Southsea, will be overhauled next week.
Portsmouth City Council has hired contractors Colas to carry out the work, set to start on Monday and last for five days.
Councillor Lynne Stagg, the city’s transportation boss, said: ‘I was concerned to hear that people have nearly driven into the buildings and pedestrians as they swing round at the bottom of Fawcett Road. The new island will stop this potentially dangerous behaviour.’
Work will take place 9.30am to 4pm.