The junction between Albert Road and Fawcett Road, in Southsea, will be overhauled next week.

The junction between Albert Road and Fawcett Road, in Southsea, will be overhauled next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council has hired contractors Colas to carry out the work, set to start on Monday and last for five days.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the city’s transportation boss, said: ‘I was concerned to hear that people have nearly driven into the buildings and pedestrians as they swing round at the bottom of Fawcett Road. The new island will stop this potentially dangerous behaviour.’