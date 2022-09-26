The dispersal zone will be in place between 4pm and midnight while officers address issues relating to anti-social behaviour at the school.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, the school site has seen repeated issues over the last few months, including youths trespassing on the grounds, causing damage to property including the chicken coop, climbing on the roof, spraying graffiti, and lighting fires.

The dispersal order gives officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period.

Gosport police have imposed a dispersal order around the Alvery Valley Schools site.

Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.

Resident Steve Ellis, who helps to coordinator football training for children under the age of 12 at Alver Valley Schools, said: ‘It’s been going on for about 18-months.

‘I have seen them on the roof. You ask them to leave and they get abusive. You say, ‘you may swear at me, you’re not allowed in here’. They come down in big groups, trying to intimidate us – but we won’t be intimidated.’

Rowner resident Lee Mancell said he often saw groups of ‘wannabe roadmen’ – a slang term for youths associated with ASB and crime, hanging around on the streets.

Lee said: ‘It’s kids being kids – but they think they’re roadmen, hanging around acting tough.’

Residents said they had rarely seen any police patrols until the night of the dispersal order.

In January, police issued a 48-hour dispersal order across the Rowner area due to similar concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Regarding the latest disperal order, Sergeant James Musson said: ‘We know it is only a small minority of people who become involved in this sort of behaviour, however the impacts of ASB can be far-reaching and have a severe negative impact on the lives of local residents.

‘Anti-social behaviour often goes hand in hand with other associated criminal activity, and we are determined to put a stop to this and target the individuals involved.

‘The tactics we are using are a robust measure to keep the public safe and ensure local people’s lives aren’t disrupted. The youths involved are also putting their own safety at risk by climbing on the roof.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour is asked to contact police on 101, or submit information to us online at hampshire.police.uk.