News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Roads closed after disused Hampshire restaurant Zen goes up in flames this morning

A flat above a former Hampshire oriental restaurant went up in flames this morning resulting in road closures.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST

Hampshire firefighters from across Southampton were called to a fire within a first-floor flat on the High Street in the city centre shortly before 7am this morning.

Flames were coming from the flat above a former oriental and Japanese restaurant, Zen, and crew members were unsure whether anyone was inside the derelict building upon arrival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown and Eastleigh all worked together to gain access to the building, using jets, hose reels and the aerial ladder to tackle the fire.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attened a flat fire in a disused restaurant building this morning.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attened a flat fire in a disused restaurant building this morning.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attened a flat fire in a disused restaurant building this morning.
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Firefighters tackle Titchfield blaze that started in garden and aquatics centre - killing multiple fish

The fire was put out but roads remained closed whilst the crews checked surrounding buildings for fire damage and dampened down the site. This caused heavy delays within the city centre.

There were no casualties as a result from the blaze and crew members left at about 9am.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attened a flat fire in a disused restaurant building this morning.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attened a flat fire in a disused restaurant building this morning.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attened a flat fire in a disused restaurant building this morning.
Related topics:HampshireSouthamptonHightownEastleigh