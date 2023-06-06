Flames were coming from the flat above a former oriental and Japanese restaurant, Zen, and crew members were unsure whether anyone was inside the derelict building upon arrival.

Crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown and Eastleigh all worked together to gain access to the building, using jets, hose reels and the aerial ladder to tackle the fire.

The fire was put out but roads remained closed whilst the crews checked surrounding buildings for fire damage and dampened down the site. This caused heavy delays within the city centre.

There were no casualties as a result from the blaze and crew members left at about 9am.