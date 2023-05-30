News you can trust since 1877
Rock band due in Portsmouth slams ‘pathetic’ Scottish crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend before storming off stage while sticking two middle fingers up

A rock band due in Portsmouth this year slammed the ‘pathetic’ Scottish crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Sunday in Dundee before storming off stage while sticking two middle fingers up.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th May 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:13 BST

Royal Blood headlined Victorious Festival at Southsea Common in 2021 where they received a more enthusiastic response from revellers than at the Scottish festival at the weekend.

A video of the Sussex band went viral on Twitter showing lead singer Mike Kerr having a pop at the crowd. He said: ‘Well I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no-one actually knows who we are. We’re called Royal Blood and this is, uh, rock music. Who likes rock music? Nine people…brilliant.’

He then added: ‘We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic.’

Kerr goes on to try and get a BBC camera operator to clap before storming off stage with two middle fingers raised.

Royal Blood will be performing at the Guildhall on October 27 with tickets costing £46.75.

Royal Blood headlined Victorious Festival two years ago. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-271)Royal Blood headlined Victorious Festival two years ago. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-271)
Royal Blood headlined Victorious Festival two years ago. Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-271)
