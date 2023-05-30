Rock band due in Portsmouth slams ‘pathetic’ Scottish crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend before storming off stage while sticking two middle fingers up
Royal Blood headlined Victorious Festival at Southsea Common in 2021 where they received a more enthusiastic response from revellers than at the Scottish festival at the weekend.
READ NOW: Royal Blood tour dates
A video of the Sussex band went viral on Twitter showing lead singer Mike Kerr having a pop at the crowd. He said: ‘Well I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no-one actually knows who we are. We’re called Royal Blood and this is, uh, rock music. Who likes rock music? Nine people…brilliant.’
He then added: ‘We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic.’
Kerr goes on to try and get a BBC camera operator to clap before storming off stage with two middle fingers raised.