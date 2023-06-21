News you can trust since 1877
Rogate Pumpkin Patch releases tickets for October's pumpkin picking dates

Tickets are now available for the popular pumpkin picking event in Rogate.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:12 BST

Annually families flock to visit the Rogate pumpkin patch which offers up a range of fun filled October activities for the entire family. This year there will be rides, face painting and a variety of food options to cater to everyone.

Tickets will cost between £5-£7 and there will be free parking, disabled parking and baby changing facilities and there are 17 dates and a number of sessions to choose from.

For more information, click here.

Rogate Pumpkin Patch is back. Family fun at Rogate.
