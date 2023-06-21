Rogate Pumpkin Patch releases tickets for October's pumpkin picking dates
Tickets are now available for the popular pumpkin picking event in Rogate.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:12 BST
Annually families flock to visit the Rogate pumpkin patch which offers up a range of fun filled October activities for the entire family. This year there will be rides, face painting and a variety of food options to cater to everyone.
Tickets will cost between £5-£7 and there will be free parking, disabled parking and baby changing facilities and there are 17 dates and a number of sessions to choose from.