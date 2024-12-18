Two inspiring seven year olds have completed a 10k walk to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

Roman and Romeo set out on a 10K Walk from Gosport to Lee-on-Solent to help raise money for Diabetes UK on Sunday morning. | The News

Best friends Roman Perryman and Romeo Wheatley took on their challenge on Sunday, December 15 taking a route which started in Gosport, went through Lee-on-the-Solent and looped through to Stokes Bay.

The idea came from Roman who wanted to do something to help Romeo who has diabetes. The pair decided to raise money for the charity in the hopes it will help it to find a cure.

Roman said: “We are best friends and we want to help each other out.”

The boys, both pupils at Peel Common Junior School in Gosport, were cheered on by friends and family - with a route chosen to make sure they see lots of friendly faces.

Watch the video embedded in their story to hear the boys talk more about their fundraising challenge.

Their families have said they are ‘so proud’ of the boys’ efforts. Romeo’s mum Michelle Wheatley added ‘they are amazing’.

So far the boys have raised more than £1,600. To donate, visit their just giving page Romeo & Romans fundraiser for Diabetes UK