Speaking at the Mary Rose Museum to help launch Dive The Mary Rose 4D, a new immersive attraction featuring narration from Kemp, the Eastenders star spoke about his connections to the city. Tracing his maternal lineage, the Buck family, the actor and presenter described how generations of his ancestors called the city home and even owned a popular pub in Landport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Kemp said: ‘My great great grandfather came to the city - I think in Victorian times - and he ran a barge company that supplied sand to all the building works which were going on at the time. He sold that, then he bought a pub called the Ship and Castle, which is still going strong near the ferry port. Obviously my family don’t own it anymore, but one of his many sons was my great grandfather.

The actor recently visited Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard to help launch a new 4D cinema at The Mary Rose Museum.

‘He went to sea when he was young and he stayed at sea until he was in his 70s - in the Merchant Navy. He got shipwrecked three times - we believe - and in the middle of that he had my grandma. A lot of the Buck family were here.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ship and Castle, in Rudmore Road, Landport, remains a popular pub a stone’s throw away from the ferry port.

Series two of Ross Kemp: Deep Sea Treasure Hunter – on Sky History from April 9 – touches on his Portsmouth roots and sees Kemp explor the Mary Rose shipwreck.

Dr Alex Hildred, Head of Research and Curator of Ordnance and Human Remains at The Mary Rose Trust and Ross Kemp walk past the Mary Rose during the launch of the immersive 4D cinema attraction Dive the Mary Rose 4D at the Mary Rose Museum. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire