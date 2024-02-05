Ross Kemp said: "My great great grandfather came to the city - I think in Victorian times - and he ran a barge company that supplied sand to all the building works which were going on at the time. He sold that, then he bought a pub called the Ship and Castle, which is still going strong near the ferry port. Obviously my family don’t own it anymore, but one of his many sons was my great grandfather. He went to sea when he was young and he stayed at sea until he was in his 70s - in the Merchant Navy. He got shipwrecked three times - we believe - and in the middle of that he had my grandma. A lot of the Buck family were here."