Rowans Hospice is set to benefit from Covers' Help for Hospices fundraising campaign in their

Hospices in the south, including Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville, are set to benefit from more than £32,000 thanks to a special fundraising campaign by family-owned traders, Covers Timber and Builders Merchants.

In an initiative set up by the firm, which has depots on Gunners Way, in Gosport and Norway Road, in Hilsea, for every purchase made during its annual Help for Hospices charity week which took place from September 12-16 last year, £5 was donated to the cause, helping to raise a total of £32,155 by the company.

Covers’ chairman Rupert Green said: ‘Thank you to everyone who supported our Help for Hospices week this year and helped us to provide an incredible amount of money. It means that since we launched the initiative in 2015, our customers have helped us to raise more than £217,000 for hospices across the south east.

Rowans Hospice, based in Waterlooville, is among nearly a dozen hospices in the south to benefit from a sum of over £30,000 through Covers Timber and Builders Merchants’ fundraising campaign.

‘Charities rely on donations and the money raised will help hospices continue to provide vital services to the communities they serve.’

Rowans Hospice provides dedicated palliative and end of life care to those living with a life-limiting illness in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire, either within its in-patient unit or in a home setting, as well as offering day visitor services in its Living Well Centre.

Whilst care is provided free of charge, 90 per cent of the charity’s income is generated by donations and fundraising campaigns such as this one.

Among the 10 other hospices being supported by Covers are St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham, Naomi House and Jacksplace in Winchester and Mountbatten Hospice in Southampton.

The family-run company, which opened its first depot in Chichester, is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year. It has 14 depots spread across Hampshire, Sussex and Kent, supplying specialist timber services and products to the building trade and for home DIY.

