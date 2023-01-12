The business support team at Portsmouth City Council has announced a programme of face-to-face events across the city for small businesses throughout January, February and March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Pitt Picture: Sarah Standing (090320-9853)

The programme features weekly one-to-one support drop-in sessions from January 19 which will take place at the Victory Business Centre, Fratton, with business advisors.

There are two Crowdfunder funding drop-in sessions planned to take place on January 18 at Cosham Library and February 22 in Fratton to learn about how to access the Portsmouth Small Business fund which supports new business start-ups and existing small businesses to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the week of business events during Portsmouth Business Week, the council's business support team will also be running a GetSet Growth Day on February 9 to help businesses who want to see growth, diversify and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis

There are also free business networking events at First Friday Network on February 3 and March 3, which will be held at the Portsmouth Enterprise Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team will also be on hand at the Shaping Portsmouth Conference at The Guildhall on January 27 and Portsmouth Business Expo at the Village Hotel, North Harbour, on February 23 to offer support and advice to developing businesses.

Cllr Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘We know times are tough for business and we're here to help business to survive, grow and thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As one of the UK's ‘most entrepreneurial’ cities the council's business support team will be out and about across the city offering comprehensive business support, access to available funding, training and programmes to support skills development, recruitment and job placements. I urge businesses to reach out and talk to the team today.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the available funding opportunities include a LoCASE grant to implement energy efficiency measures, in addition to business development for companies providing sustainable and green services or products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council funding is also available to support apprenticeships for new employees or existing staff looking to boost their skills.

Other free support includes digital skills mentoring from BT and Google and the council's own dedicated free business listings website rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk that promotes local business to Portsmouth's residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad