Portsmouth County Council offering support for businesses amid the cost of living crisis
PORTSMOUTH City Council is offering businesses a plethora of opportunities to help them survive in the cost of living crisis.
Portsmouth is one of the most entrepeneurial cities in the country, but due to the cost of living crisis, businesses across Portsmouth are struggling with increasing bills and the council has been working to try and help them.
The business support team at Portsmouth City Council has announced a programme of face-to-face events across the city for small businesses throughout January, February and March.
The programme of business support will offer advice, access to available funding, business start-up and growth programmes, data and skills development.
The programme features weekly one-to-one support drop-in sessions from January 19 which will take place at the Victory Business Centre, Fratton, with business advisors.
There are two Crowdfunder funding drop-in sessions planned to take place on January 18 at Cosham Library and February 22 in Fratton to learn about how to access the Portsmouth Small Business fund which supports new business start-ups and existing small businesses to grow.
As part of the week of business events during Portsmouth Business Week, the council's business support team will also be running a GetSet Growth Day on February 9 to help businesses who want to see growth, diversify and innovation.
The GetSet Growth fully-funded programme offers business specialist, fully funded access to finance and marketing support which will help businesses in the area grow.
There are also free business networking events at First Friday Network on February 3 and March 3, which will be held at the Portsmouth Enterprise Centre.
The team will also be on hand at the Shaping Portsmouth Conference at The Guildhall on January 27 and Portsmouth Business Expo at the Village Hotel, North Harbour, on February 23 to offer support and advice to developing businesses.
Cllr Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘We know times are tough for business and we're here to help business to survive, grow and thrive.
‘As one of the UK's ‘most entrepreneurial’ cities the council's business support team will be out and about across the city offering comprehensive business support, access to available funding, training and programmes to support skills development, recruitment and job placements. I urge businesses to reach out and talk to the team today.’
Practical support and free advice is on offer to cover a variety of topics from supporting employees, helping with finances, advice to develop customers and sales and wellbeing support.
Some of the available funding opportunities include a LoCASE grant to implement energy efficiency measures, in addition to business development for companies providing sustainable and green services or products.
Council funding is also available to support apprenticeships for new employees or existing staff looking to boost their skills.
Other free support includes digital skills mentoring from BT and Google and the council's own dedicated free business listings website rediscoverportsmouth.co.uk that promotes local business to Portsmouth's residents.
For business owners and managers who cannot make one of the events, the Business Support team are available to talk to through a dedicated telephone helpline 023 9284 1641 (Monday to Fridays during office hours).