News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
Fundraisers gathered to organise a memories walk and raise money for the Rowans Hospice. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Fundraisers gathered to organise a memories walk and raise money for the Rowans Hospice. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Fundraisers gathered to organise a memories walk and raise money for the Rowans Hospice. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Rowans Hospice Moonlit Memories Walk: 16 heart-warming pictures of fundraisers walking in memory of loved-ones

Hundreds of fundraisers gathered to take a moonlight stroll in memory of their loved-ones.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 10:47 BST

People gathered for the Rowans Hospice’s popular Moonlit Memories Walk yesterday evening at 8pm. Participants met on Castle Field in Southsea to warm up before embarking on a six or ten mile sponsored walk across the city taking – soaking in sites such as HMS Warrior and Portsmouth Cathedral.

The cathedral opened its doors to allow fundraisers to light a candle or take a few moments to remember those close to their hearts. After the long but rewarding walk, participants received a medal and were given a complimentary breakfast bap and hot drink.

NOW READ: Rowans Hospice Moonlit Memories Walk

The Waterlooville based hospice asked individuals and teams to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100, or a make a one-off donation on the day. At the time of writing, just under £30,000 has been raised on the charity’s JustGiving page. Donations are still being accepted.

Sprinkler lights were activated at the fundraisers set off, with many dressed up in fancy dress. Here are 16 pictures from yesterday’s action.

Action from the event on Sunday, May 20. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Moonlit Memories Walk

Action from the event on Sunday, May 20. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Fundraisers setting off during the event.

2. Moonlit Memories Walk

Fundraisers setting off during the event. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Pictured is (L-R) Grace Dixon and Clare Dixon.

3. Moonlit Memories Walk

Pictured is (L-R) Grace Dixon and Clare Dixon. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Pictured is (L-R) Nicky Heather, Lucy Hall and Emma Brown.

4. Moonlit Memories Walk

Pictured is (L-R) Nicky Heather, Lucy Hall and Emma Brown. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ParticipantsRowans HospicePortsmouth CathedralSouthsea