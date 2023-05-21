Hundreds of fundraisers gathered to take a moonlight stroll in memory of their loved-ones.

People gathered for the Rowans Hospice’s popular Moonlit Memories Walk yesterday evening at 8pm. Participants met on Castle Field in Southsea to warm up before embarking on a six or ten mile sponsored walk across the city taking – soaking in sites such as HMS Warrior and Portsmouth Cathedral.

The cathedral opened its doors to allow fundraisers to light a candle or take a few moments to remember those close to their hearts. After the long but rewarding walk, participants received a medal and were given a complimentary breakfast bap and hot drink.

The Waterlooville based hospice asked individuals and teams to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100, or a make a one-off donation on the day. At the time of writing, just under £30,000 has been raised on the charity’s JustGiving page. Donations are still being accepted.

Sprinkler lights were activated at the fundraisers set off, with many dressed up in fancy dress. Here are 16 pictures from yesterday’s action.

