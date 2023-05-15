News you can trust since 1877
Rowans Hospice Moonlit Memories Walk to take place this weekend - how to take part

Hundreds of fundraisers are expected to take a stroll in the moonlight this weekend to raise money for the Rowans Hospice.

By Kelly Brown
Published 15th May 2023, 12:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:27 BST

The charity’s popular Moonlit Memories Walk will be returning on Saturday May 20, with fundraisers meeting on Castle Field in Southsea to warm up with some fantastic entertainment before embarking on with a six or ten mile sponsored walk across the city taking in its many sights including HMS Warrior and Portsmouth Cathedral which is opening its doors for the evening to invite participants to go in and light a candle or spend a few moments remembering their loved ones.

Both routes take fundraisers back to Castle Field where those taking part will receive a medal and a complimentary breakfast bap and a hot drink.

Flashback to a previous Rowans Moonlit Walk event Photo by Alex ShuteFlashback to a previous Rowans Moonlit Walk event Photo by Alex Shute
Anyone aged 11 or over is able to take part, either on their own or as part of a team with the Waterlooville-based hospice asking everybody who participate to pledge to generate a minimum of £100 sponsorship or make a one-off donation to support the Charity. You can register on the day or in advance.

The easiest way to collect sponsorship for charity events is to set up a JustGiving fundraising page on the following link: justgiving.com/campaign/Moonlit or download a sponsorship form from the hospice website to be returned with monies after the event.

The charity relies on income from voluntary donations and fundraising events to pay for its services both now and into the future. For more details visit the Rowans Hospice website at www.rowanshospice.co.uk.

