Participants gathered at HMS Temeraire on Saturday, September 20 to embark on Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk that would take in the Spinnaker Tower and HMS Warrior at twilight.

The Historic Dockyard opened its doors, inviting all participants to visit HMS Warrior and to light a candle and take a few moments of reflection, and remember their loved ones on the deck of the ship.

It was an emotional and inspirational evening with fundraisers taking part in either four or eight mile walks with many displaying the names of the loved ones they walking in honour of.

Find pictures of the incredible event below:

Rowans' Shining Stars Walk Warm up at Rowans' Shining Stars Walk.

Shining Stars Walk Fundraisers walked either four or eight miles on Saturday, September 21.

Shining Stars Walk Adults and children had the opportunity to see the Spinnaker Tower and HMS Warrior by night whilst remembering a loved one and supporting the Rowans Hospice.