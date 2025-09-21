Inspirational fundraisers take part in the Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk in memory of loved ones

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 15:02 BST

Inspirational fundraisers took to the streets of Portsmouth at dusk yesterday as they set out on a walk in memory of loved ones.

Participants gathered at HMS Temeraire on Saturday, September 20 to embark on Rowans Hospice Shining Stars Walk that would take in the Spinnaker Tower and HMS Warrior at twilight.

The Historic Dockyard opened its doors, inviting all participants to visit HMS Warrior and to light a candle and take a few moments of reflection, and remember their loved ones on the deck of the ship.

It was an emotional and inspirational evening with fundraisers taking part in either four or eight mile walks with many displaying the names of the loved ones they walking in honour of.

Find pictures of the incredible event below:

Warm up at Rowans' Shining Stars Walk. Photos by Matthew PJ Clark

1. Rowans' Shining Stars Walk

Warm up at Rowans' Shining Stars Walk. Photos by Matthew PJ Clark | Matthew PJ Clark

Photo Sales
Fundraisers walked either four or eight miles on Saturday, September 21.

2. Shining Stars Walk

Fundraisers walked either four or eight miles on Saturday, September 21. | Matthew PJ Clark

Photo Sales
Adults and children had the opportunity to see the Spinnaker Tower and HMS Warrior by night whilst remembering a loved one and supporting the Rowans Hospice.

3. Shining Stars Walk

Adults and children had the opportunity to see the Spinnaker Tower and HMS Warrior by night whilst remembering a loved one and supporting the Rowans Hospice. | Matthew PJ Clark

Photo Sales
Groups get ready to start the Rowans' Shining Stars Walk.

4. Shining Stars Walk

Groups get ready to start the Rowans' Shining Stars Walk. | Matthew PJ Clark

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:ParticipantsWalksRowans Hospice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice