Rowans Hospice's ‘Starlit Walk’ returns to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

The Starlit Walk, run by the Purbrook-based palliative care charity, will take participants around the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to explore naval history while remembering lost loved ones. The event offers a choice of a one-and-a-half mile or a three-mile hike to be held next Thursday, October 26 at 5pm with entertainment from Little Hopes and Dreams performers and Over the Rainbow children’s entertainment before and during the walk.

Yvonne Penny-Filewood, the charity’s Income Generation Lead, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the date for this year's highly anticipated Starlit Walk, and we are eager to share this unforgettable evening with families in our local community.

"We eagerly anticipate the return of familiar faces who have joined us for this event in previous years, as well as welcoming newcomers to this fantastic evening."

The Starlit Walk makes a return

St Anne’s Church will be open during the evening where all walkers will be able to visit or light a candle for a moment of reflection. The hospice’s Meerkat Team, who offer emotional support for bereaved children and young people or who have a loved one with a life-limiting illness will also be available to talk to.

The walk will be open for children up to and including 18 and accompanying adults can take part for free.

Marketing manager, Gina Lewis added: “Children will attend with a parent or a guardian and everyone is encouraged to dress up in bright and cheerful neon clothing to light up the darkness a little bit.

“Children also have the opportunity to decorate a little star and put it on a memory wall to remember a loved one they may have lost and as part of all of this, we encourage everybody to raise a sponsorship of £25.”

Funds raised will support people with life-limiting illnesses in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire. Each participant will receive a Starlit Walk medal on crossing the finish line.