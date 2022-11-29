Lieutenant General Rob Magowan has passed the role to Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, General Gwyn Jenkins, at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone.

The changeover comes as the Royal Marines forge ahead with plans to be a constant presence in hot spots around the globe.

Recent months have seen commandos working as part of the Royal Navy’s Littoral Response Group (North), with Portsmouth-based HMS Defender and several other Royal Navy ships patrolling the Greek and Turkish coastlines this autumn.

Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, General Gwyn Jenkins salutes the guard presenting arms as he takes over as the new CGRM at CTCRM in Lympstone.

Gen Jenkins said: ‘I am immensely proud of my heritage as a Commando and it is a great privilege to be appointed as the Commandant General Royal Marines.

‘I will carry the baton with care and honour as the Corps continues to fulfil our purpose of keeping the nation safe and helping it prosper.

‘The Royal Marines are more closely integrated into the Royal Navy than ever before, and by embracing our Commando Spirit we remain at the forefront of adaptation, allowing the Commando Force to thrive in the challenge of the modern and future battlespace.’

Lt Gen Magowan steps aside after taking the role in April 2021 for the second time, having served in post between 2016 and 2018.

