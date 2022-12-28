Officers were called after at 6.48pm on Monday 26 December to reports that a car was travelling in the wrong direction on the A303 westbound.

Social media users caught the terrifying incident on video, with clips posted online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person posted on social media and said: ‘I have just spent a lovely day with my daughter and granddaughter but I nearly didn’t make it home.

‘Passing Andover on the A303 I encountered a car driving the wrong way down my carriageway. Thankfully I was in light traffic at the time.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now investigating a two-car collision that occurred shortly after the incident, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A car has been spotted driving in the wrong direction on the A303. Video credit: Nick Hodges.