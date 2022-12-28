News you can trust since 1877
Watch: car driving in the wrong direction on A303 on Boxing Day with Hampshire police investigating crash

A CAR driving in the wrong direction on the A303 on Boxing Day has been caught on camera, with police investigating a crash following the incident.

By Richard Lemmer
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 1:45pm

Officers were called after at 6.48pm on Monday 26 December to reports that a car was travelling in the wrong direction on the A303 westbound.

Social media users caught the terrifying incident on video, with clips posted online.

One person posted on social media and said: ‘I have just spent a lovely day with my daughter and granddaughter but I nearly didn’t make it home.

‘Passing Andover on the A303 I encountered a car driving the wrong way down my carriageway. Thankfully I was in light traffic at the time.’

Police are now investigating a two-car collision that occurred shortly after the incident, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

A car has been spotted driving in the wrong direction on the A303. Video credit: Nick Hodges.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constaulary said :’We attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.’