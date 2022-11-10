Royal Navy and Royal Marines commandos take part in historic exercises in Montenegro

Royal Marines prepare for insertion to the Montenegrin mountains.

The UK’s Littoral Response Group (North), a task force led by amphibious flagship HMS Albion, has been operating in the Mediterranean, keeping commandos close to hot-spots across the region.

After stops in Libya, Cyprus, Turkey and Egypt, HMS Albion led her task group, including RFA Argus, RFA Mounts Bay and destroyer HMS Defender, into the Adriatic Sea.

Now three ships, several helicopter squadrons, and more than a thousand sailors and Royal Marines have converged on Montenegro for a range of military exercises along the stunning coastlines and into the mountains.

Royal Marines on patrol in Montenegro.

Royal Marines – from 45 Commando, 42 Commando and 4 Assault Squadron – trained with Montenegrin forces in casualty evacuations, anti-armour tactics, close-quarters battle, countering improvised explosive devices, board and search and amphibious warfare tactics.Captain Simon Kelly, commander of the Response Force and Commanding Officer of HMS Albion, said: ‘What a fantastic honour it has been to train alongside, shoulder to shoulder, with the Montenegrin Armed Forces.

‘It is great to be here in Montenegro, witnessing the Royal Navy and Royal Marines training alongside their colleagues within the Montenegrin Armed Forces as they celebrate the fifth anniversary of their joining NATO.

‘It’s been a privilege to be here in Montenegro and to work with such an important NATO partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad