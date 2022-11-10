The victim, in his 50s, got into a verbal altercation after driving along Samson Close on October 27. He stopped his vehicle after a woman and an unleashed dog stepped out in front of him.

When the man parked his car, he was verbally abused by the woman. This was not the end though, as an attacker arrived at the victim’s home ten minutes later, dragging him from the front door and assaulting him.

Police have released an e-fit image and a CCTV photo of two people they wish to speak to after a man in his 50s was attacked at his home in Gosport. Picture: Hampshire police.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Approximately 10 minutes later, when the victim had returned to his house, a man turned up at his address and knocked on the door. The victim was subsequently pulled out of his address by the man and punched multiple times. He suffered lumps to his head, grazes and a black eye as a result.’

Police have released an e-fit image of the man and a CCTV image of the woman connected to the assault. ‘We would like to identify the man pictured in the E-fit image, and the woman pictured in the CCTV image,’ Hampshire Constabulary added.

‘If you know who these people are, or it is you in the image, please contact police. We are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed these incidents and who has not spoken to police.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220436798. You can also submit information online.