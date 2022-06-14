HMS Defender during the Baltic exercises.

HMS Defender has undertaken drills to test her warfighting capabilities while part of the Baltops 22 exercise in the Baltic Sea.

The exercise – which involves more than 45 ships from 14 allies – has demonstrated the Royal Navy’s ‘resolve and commitment to maritime security’, as well as providing vital training, according to a sailor onboard HMS Defender.

In a video posted to social media, the £1bn warship showed off her fire power with an ‘impressive’ display from her Mk 8 naval gun and Phalanx miniguns.

In a message on Twitter, a sailor onboard said: ‘Naval Gunfire Support is one of @HMSDefender capabilities to support troops ashore.

‘As part of BALTOPS22 we exercised this - 35 rounds, no stoppages with an impressive 1m31s "first gun" thanks to good drills.

‘Our Phalanx close in weapon system provides the final inner layer air defence, but also has a formidable anti-surface mode.’

HMS Defender in action alongside vessel from the 16 nations taking part in the Baltops 22 exercise.

The Baltops 22 exercise takes place across 10 days, and involves more than 7,000 military personnel.

Representing the Royal Navy alongside HMS Defender, vessels HMS Archer, Charger, Explorer, Exploit, Ranger and Smiter are also taking part in the drills.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Baltops 2022 is designed to test the ability of Nato and its partners to safeguard and maintain freedom and security of sea lanes.