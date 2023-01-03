Royal Navy: Dozens of staff awarded in King Charles' first New Year's Honours list

Chief Petty Officer Janine Potts, based at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth is a champion of Commonwealth personnel serving in the Royal Navy and determined to make the Service a more inclusive place for all.

The Navy personnel have been rewarded for efforts and contributions above the regular call of duty in the service, from achievements in major international deployments, championing diversity and continuing to keep Covid in check.

In Portsmouth base HMS Excellent, Chief Petty Officer Janine Potts has been made an MBE for her efforts to champion of Commonwealth personnel serving in the Royal Navy.

Chief Petty Officer Potts been at the forefront of driving policy to improve the experience of personnel from overseas, addressing ‘the unique challenges they face, establishing the Royal Navy Commonwealth Network and supporting the Navy’s newly-formed Race and Diversity Network', according to a representative from the Royal Navy.

Captain (now Commodore) Don Crosbie is awarded the OBE for his work pushing the boundaries of Anglo-American minehunting operations in the Gulf.

Also awarded the MBE is Lieutenant Commander Oli Brown, who the Navy has saluted for doing more than any other individual in the service to dispel the stigma and myths surrounding those living with HIV.

The calmness and professionalism of Lieutenant Henry Mainstone when he was navigator of HMS Forth in the Falklands earns him an MBE.

Assisted by his shipmates, he assumed command of the patrol ship when the commanding officer became medically unfit while Forth was at sea.

While the patient received the care needed, Lt Mainstone rallied the crew and brought the ship safely into port in challenging conditions, demonstrating ‘leadership and moral courage in the face of extreme adversity’ throughout, according to his citation.

The 27-year-old, who lives with his wife in Scotland, said: ‘I am incredibly honoured to receive an MBE, I did not expect such an outcome.’

The sailor said that the actions ‘of every single member of the ship’s company' were crucial during some difficult hours.

He added: ‘Leading in such challenging circumstances and the following months was difficult, and those few weeks were perhaps the hardest of my career thus far.

‘To be recognised with a state award is a huge honour and my family are very proud.’

The New Year’s Honours list from His Majesty has seen a wide range of people from across Portsmouth recognised for their services, with sailors, police officers, and cathedral volunteers among the list.

