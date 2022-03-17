Royal Navy Hawk Jets seen flying over Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth on UK farewell tour
A TRIO of Royal Navy Hawk Jets flew over the Spinnaker Tower this afternoon as part of the aircraft retirement farewell tour of the UK.
By Hollie Busby
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:09 pm
Three jets were spotted over Yarmouth, Newport and Ryde this afternoon, March 17, as they made their way to Pretswick in Scotland.
They were also spotted flying over the city’s Spinnaker Tower.
Alex Shute took a selection of photos of the aircrafts pictured flying over Portsmouth.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
