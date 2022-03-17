Royal Navy Hawk Jets seen flying over Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth on UK farewell tour

A TRIO of Royal Navy Hawk Jets flew over the Spinnaker Tower this afternoon as part of the aircraft retirement farewell tour of the UK.

By Hollie Busby
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:09 pm
Three Royal Navy Hawk Jets completed a dramatic, high speed fly by of Portsmouth Harbour on Thursday afternoon as the planes prepare to retire. Photos by Alex Shute

Three jets were spotted over Yarmouth, Newport and Ryde this afternoon, March 17, as they made their way to Pretswick in Scotland.

They were also spotted flying over the city’s Spinnaker Tower.

Alex Shute took a selection of photos of the aircrafts pictured flying over Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Three Royal Navy Hawk Jets completed a dramatic, high speed fly by of Portsmouth Harbour on Thursday afternoon as the planes prepare to retire. Photos by Alex Shute

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Three Royal Navy Hawk Jets completed a dramatic, high speed fly by of Portsmouth Harbour on Thursday afternoon as the planes prepare to retire. Photos by Alex Shute
Royal NavyPortsmouthScotland