Royal Navy Hawk Jets seen flying over Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth on UK farewell tour

Three Royal Navy Hawk Jets completed a dramatic, high speed fly by of Portsmouth Harbour on Thursday afternoon as the planes prepare to retire. Photos by Alex Shute

Three jets were spotted over Yarmouth, Newport and Ryde this afternoon, March 17, as they made their way to Pretswick in Scotland.

They were also spotted flying over the city’s Spinnaker Tower.

Alex Shute took a selection of photos of the aircrafts pictured flying over Portsmouth.

