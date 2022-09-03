News you can trust since 1877
Royal Navy: Here's when 'damaged' HMS Prince of Wales is set to return to Portsmouth this weekend

HMS Prince of Wales is set to return to Portsmouth this weekend, as she prepares for repairs to correct a rare fault that has left her ‘significantly damaged’.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 11:31 am
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 11:36 am

It comes after the £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base last Saturday - before she suffered an ‘extremely unusual’ fault that has caused ‘significant damage’ to her starboard shaft and propeller.

The aircraft carrier has been moored off the Isle of Wight while diving crews examine the damage.

Now she is set to return to Portsmouth later today, passing the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at approximately 5pm, according to shipping movements published by the Queen's Harbour Master.

Royal Navy commentators expect her to be alongside for some time while she has her faulty shaft locked in preparation for journey to Rosyth to be repaired in dry dock.

Earlier in the week, the Royal Navy confirmed that sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth will take on some of the stricken warship’s duties, as she was expected to sail for trials in the USA.

In a statement earlier this week, Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse said that HMS Prince of Wales had suffered an ‘extremely unusual’ fault that has caused ‘significant damage’ to the starboard shaft and propeller.

HMS Prince of Wales is tugged towards Stokes Bay after breaking down in the Solent. Picture: Mark Cox

The nay chief said: ‘We'll repair her, get her back on operations protecting the nation and our allies as soon as possible.’

But former Royal Navy admirals speaking to The News warned that HMS Prince of Wales could face a ‘long’ period out of action if she has to return to dry-dock for repairs.

