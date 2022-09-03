Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum-of-two underwent a mastectomy as well as the removal of her lymph nodes, but had to go home the same day as her operation due to the risk that Covid posed to her health.

Jemma also suffers with fibromyalgia and myalgic encephalomyelitis, commonly known as ‘ME’, making her recovery much more traumatic.

She said: ‘It is a huge amount to put your body through.’

Jemma had to go through chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy, all of which took its toll on her body while also causing her to experience menopause which is now reversing due to her treatment.

After being so unwell, Jemma had hit her heaviest weight, which stood at 11st 12lbs and in October 2021, she decided to start attending the Stubbington Slimming World group on a Thursday with her friend.

Jemma said: ‘After I finished my chemotherapy and radiation, I wanted to lose the weight. It was horrible, it made me feel sick looking at myself.

‘When I started at Slimming World, it was the first time that I was taught the right things to eat.’

Jemma, who works in a vets doing admin in Southampton, has currently lost just under three and a half stone and is fitter than she was before.

She said the whole experience of her being so unwell was horrendous but that she pulled through it all for her husband and her little girl and boy.

‘It all coincided with lockdown and they were with me throughout all of it so they understand, but no kid should see their parent like that especially at such a young age, but all of it together has given me the motivation to do what I am doing now,’ she added.