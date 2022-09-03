'It made me feel sick looking at myself': Courageous Fareham mum beats cancer and is now fitter than ever
A MUM who was ‘sick of looking at herself’ after piling on the pounds while battling an aggressive strain of cancer is now fighting fit and slimmer than ever following a determined fight back.
Jemma Reed, 35, of Fareham, was diagnosed with stage three metaplastic breast cancer in 2020 – a week before lockdown, which had spread to her lymph nodes.
The mum-of-two underwent a mastectomy as well as the removal of her lymph nodes, but had to go home the same day as her operation due to the risk that Covid posed to her health.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: Ministers mulling over whether to send HMS Queen Elizabeth to USA after HMS Prince of Wales breakdown
-
2
Royal Navy: aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to leave Portsmouth to replace 'significantly damaged' sister ship HMS Prince of Wales on upcoming USA mission
-
3
Havant MP Alan Mak celebrates marriage in St Faith's Church alongside MP colleagues
-
4
M27 crash sees all traffic held as emergency crews attend incident
-
5
Gosport police celebrate triple arrest at property of men suspected of 17 burglaries between them
Jemma also suffers with fibromyalgia and myalgic encephalomyelitis, commonly known as ‘ME’, making her recovery much more traumatic.
She said: ‘It is a huge amount to put your body through.’
Jemma had to go through chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy, all of which took its toll on her body while also causing her to experience menopause which is now reversing due to her treatment.
After being so unwell, Jemma had hit her heaviest weight, which stood at 11st 12lbs and in October 2021, she decided to start attending the Stubbington Slimming World group on a Thursday with her friend.
Jemma said: ‘After I finished my chemotherapy and radiation, I wanted to lose the weight. It was horrible, it made me feel sick looking at myself.
‘When I started at Slimming World, it was the first time that I was taught the right things to eat.’
Jemma, who works in a vets doing admin in Southampton, has currently lost just under three and a half stone and is fitter than she was before.
She said the whole experience of her being so unwell was horrendous but that she pulled through it all for her husband and her little girl and boy.
‘It all coincided with lockdown and they were with me throughout all of it so they understand, but no kid should see their parent like that especially at such a young age, but all of it together has given me the motivation to do what I am doing now,’ she added.
Jemma is currently healthy and the doctors have told her she is now cancer free after 18 months of treatment.