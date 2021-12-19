Around 15 people attended the service, which was held at Portsmouth Naval Memorial at 12pm.

Many of those present were members of The HMS Neptune Association, a group which comprises relatives of those who lost their lives when the ship sank in 1941.

Together, they work to commemorate those who died serving aboard the ships Neptune and Kandahar.

The attendees at the memorial service. Picture: Emily Turner

Jonathan Yates performed The Last Post on the bugle, and prayers, a poem, and a blessing was read out as part of the service.

The incident was the fifth largest loss of life on a Royal Naval ship in the Second World War.

A total of 764 lives were lost when HMS Neptune sank on December 19, 1941, in the Mediterranean off Tripoli.

The reverend reads the service at Portsmouth Naval Memorial. Picture: Emily Turner

The ship struck four mines, capsized, and sank, while the destroyer Kandahar - which was coming to Neptune’s rescue - also hit a mine.

A number of survivors tried to swim to the Kandahar and a few men clung to a raft, which was found five days later.

Only one sailor had survived the ordeal.

Association trustee Christine Pittman-Corner’s late husband’s brother, Arthur Corner, died on HMS Neptune at the age of 18.

She said: ‘As an association we are honoured to keep their memory alive.

‘We also remember the 73 lives lost on HMS Kandahar when she came to the rescue of Neptune and was also hit in the same minefield.’

Adrian St Clair was among those at the service, paying respects to his uncle - who died in the disaster at the age of 19 - as well as the others who lost their lives.

He has written a book titled Mediterranean Minefield: Disaster of HMS Neptune, after beginning his research 30 years ago.

Names of those who died on HMS Neptune and Kandahar are on the Portsmouth Naval Memorial, and there are also memorials in New Zealand and South Africa.

Christine said: ‘There was a huge number of New Zealanders onboard.’

Adrian added: ‘There were 150. It was a national disaster for them.’

