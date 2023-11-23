The Princess Royal has officially opened up a brand new school of military music at the naval base today following an 18 month project.

The site is a new facility that combines training and rehearsal space for both the Royal Marines Band and the Corps of Army Music. The building has been used by the band services since 1991 but was originally built as Military Detention Quarters in 1843 – the basis for the new design.

The site has since been used by the Royal Marines School of Music, and has now undergone a complete redesign and refurbishment to improve the support that musicians part of the Royal Marines Band Service and the Royal Corps of Army Music receive.

The refurbishment project is part of the Defence Estate Optimisation Programme and the refurbishment has been in the works since 2018 and overally it has taken the past 18 months to transform the former prison into a place where musicians can learn and practice, whilst maintaining the building’s history.

LT Col Huw Williams RM, Principal Director of Music, said: “This is the official opening of the Alford School of Military Music which is the combination of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

“The facility has been made much newer but it is still a historic building and it was a Naval prison until 1996 - it has been refurbished in a really sensitive way but it feels much more modern.

“As military musicians, we have a very close relationship with the royal family so I think we have an extra special connection.

"It means a great deal to both Army and Royal Marines musicians to have this facility open. It’s got lots of character and makes for a fantastic school of music.”

The project has been a significant investment and during her visit, the Princess Royal had a tour of the refurbished site and she was able to watch the musicians perform, before officially unveiling the plaque to mark the momentus moment at the base.

The prison cell blocks are now used as individual and small ensemble practice rooms and are fitted with acoustic panelling sound proofing to create an ideal area for the musicians. During the refurbishment a stash of contraband was found concealed behind the window of one cell, including cigarettes, books and metal polish.

Graffiti dating back to 1864 was also uncovered, along with the name of a sailor from HMS Warrior scratched into the brickwork. These discoveries will be exhibited behind a clear screen to protect and preserve the heritage.

Imogen Naegeli, a clarinettist in the Corps of Army Music, said: “It was pretty special especially being a trainee you know you are going to be going out and performing at events like these.

“It was a bit nerve racking but it was an honour and a privilege.”

The Alford Schools of Military Music has been named after Kenneth Alford who was a was a Bandmaster in the British Army, and Royal Marines Director of Music. He composed famous marches including Army of the Nile, The Thin Red Line and The Great Little Army.

Alex Wallace, a clarinettist and pianist from the Royal Marines Band Service, said: “It was phenomenal to meet the Princess Royal. I was lucky enough to play piano for her and it was interesting to have a discussion with her.

“I haven’t met her before so I was nervous because I didn’t know what to expect - I had a few things I was working on so I was able to put something together - she didn’t give anything away so I hope she liked it.”

HRH The Princess Royal officially opened the schools today, ready for the trainee musicians to begin using the facility in January.

1 . HRH The Princess Royal opens Alford School of Military Music The opening of the new Alford School of Military Music. Previously used as detention quarters until the early 90s, the establishment has since been used by the Royal Marines School of Music, and has now undergone a complete redesign and refurbishment to better support the training of world-class military musicians from the Royal Marines Band Service and the Royal Corps of Army Music. The facility was opened by HRH The Princess Royal on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-3000) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . HRH The Princess Royal opens Alford School of Military Music The opening of the new Alford School of Military Music. Previously used as detention quarters until the early 90s, the establishment has since been used by the Royal Marines School of Music, and has now undergone a complete redesign and refurbishment to better support the training of world-class military musicians from the Royal Marines Band Service and the Royal Corps of Army Music. The facility was opened by HRH The Princess Royal on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-2980) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . HRH The Princess Royal opens Alford School of Military Music The opening of the new Alford School of Military Music. Previously used as detention quarters until the early 90s, the establishment has since been used by the Royal Marines School of Music, and has now undergone a complete redesign and refurbishment to better support the training of world-class military musicians from the Royal Marines Band Service and the Royal Corps of Army Music. The facility was opened by HRH The Princess Royal on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-3161) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales