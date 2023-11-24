News you can trust since 1877
Royal Navy: Princess Royal opens new Alford Schools of Military Music - here's 11 pictures

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines welcomed Princess Anne to open the brand new Alford Schools of Military Music.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:05 GMT

The site is a new facility that combines training and rehearsal space for both the Royal Marines Band and the Corps of Army Music. The building has been used by the band services since 1991 but was originally built as Military Detention Quarters in 1843 – the basis for the new design.

The Princess Royal attended the site on November 23 where she had a tour of the new site and was able to watch a music performance.

Here are 11 pictures from the event:

The opening of the new Alford Schools of Military Music. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-3139)

1. Alford Schools of Military Music

Previously used as detention quarters until the early 90s, the establishment has since been used by the Royal Marines School of Music, and has now undergone a complete redesign and refurbishment to better support the training of world-class military musicians from the Royal Marines Band Service and the Royal Corps of Army Music. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-1933)

2. HRH The Princess Royal opens Alford School of Military Music

The facility was opened by HRH The Princess Royal on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-3142)

3. HRH The Princess Royal opens Alford School of Military Music

The opening of the new Alford School of Military Music. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-1999)

4. HRH The Princess Royal opens Alford School of Military Music

