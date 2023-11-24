Royal Navy: Princess Royal opens new Alford Schools of Military Music - here's 11 pictures
The Royal Navy and Royal Marines welcomed Princess Anne to open the brand new Alford Schools of Military Music.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:05 GMT
The site is a new facility that combines training and rehearsal space for both the Royal Marines Band and the Corps of Army Music. The building has been used by the band services since 1991 but was originally built as Military Detention Quarters in 1843 – the basis for the new design.
The Princess Royal attended the site on November 23 where she had a tour of the new site and was able to watch a music performance.
