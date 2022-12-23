Leading air engineering technicians (LAET) Callum ‘Gilly’ Gilbert, 23, from Helston, and Daniel ‘Coxy’ Cox, 24, from Chichester, were based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose in Cornwall. They died in a collision near Culdrose, Helston, on December 7.

They served with 820 Naval Air Squadron, and the commanding officer of RNAS Culdrose, Captain Stuart Irwin, said: ‘We are all deeply saddened by the deaths of two of our people. First and foremost, my heartfelt condolences go to the families and loved ones who have been affected by this tragic event.

LAET Callum ‘Gilly’ Gilbert, 23, from Helston, left, and Daniel ‘Coxy’ Cox, 24, from Chichester, were killed in a car crash in Culdrose, Helston, Cornwall on December 7, 2022 Pictures from Devon and Cornwall Police

‘These were two bright young aircraft engineers who had already achieved so much and served with distinction.’

LAET Cox’s family said: ‘Dan was an outstanding son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin who was devoted to his family.

‘Over his years living in the Felpham, Middleton and Chichester areas we have all been exceptionally proud of the endless talents he displayed, his many achievements and positive attitude to life.

‘He was a talented musician, keen outdoorsman, swimmer and cliff-jumper, a qualified engineer and avid car enthusiast.

‘He had a ‘can do’ attitude to all physical and technical challenges, trying his utmost and always achieving.

‘He studied at Bishop Tufnell, Felpham Community College, Chichester College and Shoreham Technical College.

‘All levels of the local scouting association were hugely instrumental in his outdoor, sporting and hiking achievements.

‘He particularly loved water sports and mountain biking. Having completed his bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. Sadly, he was only the residential section away from completing his gold.

‘Like many local students with an affinity for the sea and swimming, he was employed as a part-time lifeguard at Butlin’s and Arun Leisure Centre.

‘He then worked briefly for PMA as a driver before finally joining the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy.

‘He graduated from HMS Raleigh in 2019 and subsequently HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood.

‘His wide circle of amazing, young friends are all shocked at this news and much suffering his loss.

‘Our special thanks must go out to the Royal Navy for their unbounded support and care given to our family at this traumatic time.

‘Like his, our lives have been shattered and will never be the same again.

‘Dan was a truly special multi-talented young man, taken from us far too soon, both loved and deeply missed by so many.’

Warrant Officer Steven Hughes, the senior maintenance rating on 820 Naval Air Squadron, said their loss had been keenly felt by all on the squadron, but particularly among the engineers.

He said: ‘We are a close team. These are people that all share so much. We don’t just work together - we deploy together, we eat together, we share a room together and we see the world together.’

Paying tribute to LAET Gilbert, he added: ‘It’s the grin I remember. He had good manners too. That goes a long way. He had the ability to cheer everyone up with a look. Even on a cold night, coming off the deck of Queen Elizabeth, he always had a twinkle in his eye.”’

Warrant Officer Hughes praised LAET Cox for his commitment to his work, saying: ‘He loved his family and he loved his work. He was so enthusiastic. That’s my lasting memory of him.

‘Every morning he’d be in my office asking: ‘what time are we doing rounds?’ and I’d think: I haven’t even had a cup of tea yet and he wants to get out and start work.

LAET Devann Solomon added: ‘Coxy was really lovely, always smiling, professional and friendly. He was always talking about his family and used to do school runs for his little sisters. It was a pleasure to work with him.’

LAET Sam Edgerton said: “When I first met Coxy he was confident without having to say anything; I assumed he was ahead of me by years.

“He was naturally gifted at engineering and was always forthcoming with helping us out. You rely on each other a lot and the loss of what Coxy used to bring is felt heavily.’

A close friend of four years, LAET Adam Walker, said of LAET Cox: ‘Coxy was the most selfless and caring person I have met in my life; he always put family and friends first.

‘The way he approached life with positive energy and humour, I believe everyone who knew him will carry that through. He will always be loved and missed.’

LAET Gilbert’s family paid tribute by saying: ‘Callum was a dearly loved son, grandson, nephew, brother to Megan and partner to Ellie.

‘As a family, we will all miss him deeply and no words come close to explain our grief of losing him. We have so many fond memories which we will now hold onto closely.

‘Callum was a truly remarkable, cheerful, kind, caring, thoughtful, talented and loving young man. He had so much heart and would lighten any room with his smile, his presence and sense of humour. We shall all miss him enormously and shall never ever forget him.

‘We will all love and miss you forever Callum - you’re one in a million, sleep tightly.’

A close friend of three years, LAET Ethan Fahy said of LAET Gilbert: ‘He was a lovely, lovely guy. He had a heart of gold. He’d always do anything for you.’

LAET Devann Solomon added: ‘Gilly was always so happy. Even just walking past him, he’d make you smile.’