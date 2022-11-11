Royal Navy warships begin World Cup security mission with minehunters sweeping the Gulf

Portsmouth-based HMS Chiddingfold, HMS Bangor, and HMS Middleton have begun patrols to ensure the security of the football tournament, which is due to kick off on November 20.

The Bahrain-based minehunters, accompanied by a Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ship, are carrying out round-the-clock patrols as well as searching for any mines or bombs.

Commander Adrian Visram, who is overseeing the Royal Navy effort which involved 200 personnel, said: ‘Our mine-hunting force has been out here for 16 years keeping the sea routes open.

A Qatari Emiri naval Forces officer greeting Royal Navy staff.

‘The continuing flow of trade and energy during these tumultuous times is even more vital to UK interests.

‘It is an immense privilege to command the Royal Navy’s support to the FIFA World Cup, building upon the strong defence relationship between Qatar and the UK.

‘This demonstrates our commitment to working with international allies and partners to protect against threats overseas and promote our values.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Bangor sailing into Umm Al Houl naval base.

A navy spokesman said: ‘Three minehunters, plus their mothership, have been tasked to remain in and around Qatar and Central Gulf until Christmas as part of the Qatari-led international security effort, making sure the world’s greatest festival of football is not ruined by a hostile act.

‘HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor will conduct round-the-clock patrols of the sea lanes leading to the Gulf state, using state-of-the-art sonar and underwater remote-controlled devices to locate and identify mines or bomb.