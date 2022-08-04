RoyaleResorts, which recently acquired Hayling Island Holiday Park, has pledged to sponsor two UK girls’ grassroots teams under the age of 16 this summer.

The news comes after the Lionesses roared to victory in the Women’s Euros 2022 against Germany on Sunday, and secured an historic 2-1 win.

To celebrate, RoyaleResorts is giving away two exclusive sponsorship deals for the 2022 to 2023 season worth £500 each.

England players sing Sweet Caroline on stage during a fan celebration to commemorate England's historic UEFA Women's EURO 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture date: Monday August 1, 2022.

The winners can curate their own sponsorship package using the money, which could include new kit, equipment, pitch side signage, with the holiday provider hoping to support a new generation of female footballers.

Ben Smith, marketing director, said: ‘The inspirational performance seen by our Lionesses has helped to give women’s football such high-profile attention. We hope to keep this momentum going for our nation’s youth teams.’