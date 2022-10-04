The charity wants to give prospective pet owners an opportunity to consider adopting a pet as figures reveal raise concerns that more pets are being bought into rescue homes at a time when rehoming has slowed.

The animal welfare charity has released figures that show that rehoming has dropped by eight per cent, while animal intake is up by 8.4 percent year-on-year, and the charity fears that the cost of living crisis will make the numbers of animal intake increase considerably.

In Hampshire, the total number of animals rehomed slipped four per cent from 648 in 2020 to 623 in 2021 and the number of dogs rehomed fell 21 per cent from 136 in 2020 to 108 in 2021.

Kobe from The Stubbington Ark

The Animal Kindness Index revealed this year that the cost of living crisis has had a significant impact on people with 68 per cent of people having concerns about the increasing cost of pet care.

Pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: ‘It’s really concerning to see that animals are staying in our care for longer and that less are being rehomed year-on-year. Unfortunately, we believe we’re really starting to see the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

‘Many of the animals, particularly dogs, who are coming into our care have behavioural challenges which could be linked to how they were bred as well as lockdown limiting the amount of training, socialising and outside world experience they had.’

Stubbington Ark, run by the RSPCA Solent branch, has got a number of pets that are looking for a new home and Kobe is just one of them.

He was bought overseas as a puppy and was bought into the Stubbington Ark a year ago when his owners could not control his herding behaviours, but due to the decrease in adoption numbers, he is patiently waiting for an owner.