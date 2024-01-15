The RSPCA has revealed that it has rehomed 15,000 animals in Hampshire over the past ten years.

Since it was founded, the charity has now got branches of rescue centres across the country with thousands of employees and volunteers dedicating time to rehabilitate and help animals that need it the most.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care - but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.

“We are also faced with increased bills and less donations due to the cost of living crisis which is one of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare right now - and this economic hardship is continuing into our 200th anniversary year.

“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.”

