RSPCA reveals more than 15,000 animals rehomed in Hampshire over the past 10 years
The figures come as the charity gets ready to celebrate its 200th birthday after its founders established the RSPCA back in 1824 over coffee in a London coffee shop.
Since it was founded, the charity has now got branches of rescue centres across the country with thousands of employees and volunteers dedicating time to rehabilitate and help animals that need it the most.
The county is home to independent RSPCA branches including Solent Branch, Basingstoke & Andover Branch, Hants and Surrey Border Branch, Bournemouth, New Forest & District Branch, Alton, Haslemere & Petersfield Branch, and national RSPCA centre Ashley Heath.
Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care - but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.
“We are also faced with increased bills and less donations due to the cost of living crisis which is one of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare right now - and this economic hardship is continuing into our 200th anniversary year.
“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.”
The latest available figures show that in the ten years up until the end of 2022 new homes have been found for 15, 898 animals in the county and the centres have also provided 16, 448 neuters and 11, 866 microchips. Nationally, the charity has rehomed 405,839 pets in need of a new home since 2013 thanks to its network of 140 branches and animal centres across England and Wales - which equates to 111 animals every day.