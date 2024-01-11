A gorgeous dog called Pom Bear has been living at The Stubbington Ark for a year and half after being found as a stray – but he is now desperately looking for his forever home.

Pom Bear is a five-year-old Spitz that arrived at the RSPCA’s rescue centre well over a year ago after being found as a stray and teh team know little about his history as a result of this – but the team are hoping that 2024 will be the year that he find his a loving home. He is a happy bundle of energy who enjoys playing and he will happily walk for miles, making him the perfect companion for someone who likes to get out of the house for long strolls.

He is muzzle trained because he finds vet visits stressful and he will need to wear one in certain situations which make him uncomfortable, and his new family will need to be happy to maintain his training. Pom Bear’s new owner will need to also be able to take him to the groomers as he has a thick coat of fur. He will need to be the only dog in the house and he should not be rehomed with cats – he also takes a while to make friends with other dogs due to his lack of social interaction.

Pom Bear, the five-year-old Spitz is looking for his forever home after being at The Stubbington Ark for over a year. Picture credit: The Stubbington Ark

Kate, Animal Centre Manager: "Poor Pom, he has been with us just over a year and a half. In that time he has made some great friendships with staff and volunteers and is ever growing his circle of friends. Pom is looking for an understanding owner who won't ask too much of him but who will give him everything he needs and deserves.

"The staff were hoping that Pom's Christmas wish of finding his forever home would come true but sadly it hasn't come true yet - but the staff are every bit hopefully that 2024 will be Pom’s year."