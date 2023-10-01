Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Moose, as his name suggests, is a big dog but he believes he is a lap dog and loves to try and sit on people to get some attention and fuss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Moose is looking for his forever home after his previous owner could no longer look after him.

He has recently recovered from a cruciate ligament surgery and he is now able to go on walks again but the surgery has resulted in him becoming sensitive to his surroundings and he has been rebuilding his confidence.

His new owners will need to be happy to expose him slowly to new surroundings which may mean building up to short walks once he is settled into his new home.

Moose is looking for a small home to avoid overwhelming him and he cannot live with dogs or cats and if he is living with young people, they need to be older than 15 due to his size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad