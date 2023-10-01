RSPCA Stubbington Ark: Big Moose the Mastiff is searching for forever home after owner had to give him up
and live on Freeview channel 276
The four year old Mastiff was given up by his owner because they could no longer care for him and he has been looked after at Stubbington Ark ever since.
Big Moose, as his name suggests, is a big dog but he believes he is a lap dog and loves to try and sit on people to get some attention and fuss.
He has recently recovered from a cruciate ligament surgery and he is now able to go on walks again but the surgery has resulted in him becoming sensitive to his surroundings and he has been rebuilding his confidence.
His new owners will need to be happy to expose him slowly to new surroundings which may mean building up to short walks once he is settled into his new home.
Moose is looking for a small home to avoid overwhelming him and he cannot live with dogs or cats and if he is living with young people, they need to be older than 15 due to his size.
Potential owners need to be aware that they will need to visit the shelter multiple times on a regular basis so Moose can form a bond before taking him home.