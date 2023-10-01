News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

RSPCA Stubbington Ark: Big Moose the Mastiff is searching for forever home after owner had to give him up

Big Moose has been living at the RSPCA Solent branch since July and he is desperate to find the perfect owner to take him home.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 12:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The four year old Mastiff was given up by his owner because they could no longer care for him and he has been looked after at Stubbington Ark ever since.

Big Moose, as his name suggests, is a big dog but he believes he is a lap dog and loves to try and sit on people to get some attention and fuss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is a gentle giant and is happy to walk alongside you on the lead without any problems.

Big Moose is looking for his forever home after his previous owner could no longer look after him.Big Moose is looking for his forever home after his previous owner could no longer look after him.
Big Moose is looking for his forever home after his previous owner could no longer look after him.
Most Popular

He has recently recovered from a cruciate ligament surgery and he is now able to go on walks again but the surgery has resulted in him becoming sensitive to his surroundings and he has been rebuilding his confidence.

His new owners will need to be happy to expose him slowly to new surroundings which may mean building up to short walks once he is settled into his new home.

Moose is looking for a small home to avoid overwhelming him and he cannot live with dogs or cats and if he is living with young people, they need to be older than 15 due to his size.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Potential owners need to be aware that they will need to visit the shelter multiple times on a regular basis so Moose can form a bond before taking him home.

The adoption fee for Moose is £180 and for more information about how to adopt him, visit the website. Click here for more information.