Two bunnies have fallen in love after being taken in by The Stubbington Ark and they are now looking for a new home.

Finlay ended up at the rescue centre because he was unable to cope with his previous living arrangements which was a multi rabbit household.

Eliza was very shy at first, but now, with the help of her bunny husband, she will approach her human friends to eat and socialise, but she is still building up her courage when it comes to being stroked.

The pair are often seen cuddled up together or side by side, munching on vegetables together.

Casey, Small Animals Lead: "Eliza is a sweetie pie who came in as a stray. It took a lot for her to build up trust and she was very independent, but now she's found Finlay she's a whole other rabbit.

"Finlay absolutely loves Eliza, and they spend most of their time cuddled up together. Finlay is the perfect rabbit who loves absolutely everyone, gives lots of nose kisses and will always come over and say good morning."

The rabbits are being rehomed together and they can be, either, indoor or outdoor bunnies but they will need a rabbit-proof room or large shed with a run permanently attached.

Both Eliza and Finlay are neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated, and have had their teeth checked.

The adoption fee will be £45 and any additional donations are welcome as they help the team at The Stubbington Ark continue to help animals.

