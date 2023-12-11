The Stubbington Ark is ‘desperate’ to find a home for Stan – the ‘most perfect’ cat, who was found as a stray.

The three-year-old cat was shy when the centre took him in, but he has now found his feet and he has opened up to the team completely.

The beautiful white cat is looking for a home that can cater to his needs as he has Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) which means that he has a weaker immune system compared to other cats that are not FIV positive.

Stan the cat is looking for a forever home after being at The Stubbington Ark for over six months. Picture: Alia Thomas

The virus cannot be transmitted to non-felines and it can only be passed on via deep bites and other bodily fluids which means that if you are interested in adopting Stan, he would need to be the only cat in the household.

He will need to be an indoor cat or have access to a fully enclosed space in your garden, and he cannot live with dogs.

Vanessa, cattery lead at The Stubbington Ark, said: "Stan is one of the loveliest cats you could wish to meet. We are desperate for him to be adopted soon as he deserves to be loved and fussed in a warm, caring home. He's the most perfect boy and we ask anyone who is after a single cat to consider adopting Stan. You will be giving the gift of a home to a beautiful, sweet boy - who just wants to be loved."

Stan can live with teenagers and he would benefit from having some space whilst he settles into his forever home – but once he has adjusted, he will be a playful bundle of joy.