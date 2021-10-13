The two-year-old Collie is a sensitive pup who hasn’t had the best start in life.

He’s being cared for by the RSPCA at The Stubbington Ark, in Ranvilles Lane, and is currently up for adoption.

Waffle lacks socialisation skills and can be fearful of new people and other four-legged friends, often finding the outside world stressful and overstimulating.

Two-year-old Collie, Waffle, who is being cared for by the team at The Stubbington Ark, Ranvilles Lane, Fareham. You can adopt him by visiting his Find a Pet page here: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/WAFFLE/ref/BSA2106513/rehome. Picture: RSPCA

Even though he’s improved his social skills considerably since being in care, he’s been branded as a work in progress.

Waffle needs a secure garden to enjoy himself and run around in, a quiet home with limited visitors to stay settled, and owners who will continue training his sociability.

He may also need help from a behaviourist.

Manny with animal care assistant Stuart Luxford. RSPCA animal shelter, Stubbington Ark, Ranvilles Lane, Fareham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The RSPCA is calling for prepared and confident owners to rehome him as part of their ‘Adoptober’ campaign, giving neglected and forgotten dogs a second chance in life.

This is desperately needed, as Dr Samantha Gaines, an RSPCA dog welfare expert, expects more furry companions will need to be looked after by the RSPCA in the future.

She said: ‘Sadly we are expecting to see more dogs coming into our care over the following months as people who are beginning to return to work find their dogs may struggle to cope at home alone, or because families cannot cope with behavioural problems or the costs of getting ‘lockdown puppies’ who are now struggling to adapt to adolescent and adult life.’

The ‘Adoptober’ campaign is aiming to continue the drive of rehoming dogs, as the pandemic brought on ‘an unprecedented level of interest’ in canine rehousing in 2020.

Online and offline demand for canines surged.

RSPCA figures released this week reveal that 136 dogs were rehoused in Hampshire in 2020.

In total, 4,877 dogs found new homes across the UK.

For people looking to give neglected dogs a new home, Dr Gaines said: ‘Our advice to anyone thinking of getting a dog is to do lots of research first to ensure that you can meet the needs of a dog.

‘They are a huge commitment and responsibility, but they’re also a wonderful addition to the family and are sure to bring you lots of joy and happiness.’

If you want to donate to the RSPCA, visit their website or call their donation line on 0300 123 8181.

