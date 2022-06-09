Runners in the Gosport Golden Mile. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The Gosport Golden Mile is an annual event that sees hundreds of runners jog through Stokes Bay in Alverstoke, raising money for the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS).

Colleagues from Co-op Funeralcare in Fareham have joined forces with organisers from the Absolute 545 RunClub to host the event on Thursday, June 16.

Nick Carter, funeral director for Co-Op Funeralcare homes in Fareham, Havant and Park Gate, is also the chairman of the running club.

He said: ‘The Gosport Golden Mile event is all about bringing our community together through their shared love of running and staying active.

‘Every year, participants sign up for lots of different reasons, from proving to themselves that they are capable of facing the challenge, to organising team-building activities around it, or simply wanting to do their bit to raise funds for amazing local causes.

‘We are so appreciative of all those who have signed up to participate in this year’s Golden Mile, and cannot wait to come together for a refreshing run while helping a great charity continue their incredible work.’

The Gosport Golden Mile is a pancake flat, one mile course along the promenade.

Spectators are welcome and there will be separate events for different categories of runners.