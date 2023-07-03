News you can trust since 1877
Rush hour crash causes delays onto M27 after lane was blocked

A crash has caused delays onto the M27 after a lane was blocked.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on the M271 southbound – which connects to the M27 – around 5pm leaving a lane blocked and delays in the area.

A post on live travel service Romanse said: ‘#M271 Southbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J1/Brownhill Way #Southampton and #A33 Redbridge Rbt #Redbridge due to RTI, delays on approach.’

Delays are now said to be easing.

A lane was blocked after a crashA lane was blocked after a crash
