The incident, involving a Stagecoach single-decker bus and pedestrian, occurred at around 6.47pm on April 23 in London Road.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed while teams responded.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man from Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

Police are now appealing to witnesses or anyone with information.

A police spokesman said: ‘Stagecoach, and the driver, are assisting with enquiries, while our investigation continues to understand the exact circumstances of the collision.

‘Officers investigating are keen to hear from any witnesses they have not already spoken with.

‘They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage or any local businesses who may have relevant CCTV footage in the moments leading up to the incident.